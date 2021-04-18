Kentucky Derby winner “Go for Gin” turns 30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner in North America celebrated a very special birthday Sunday.
“Go For Gin,” the winner of the 1994 Kentucky Derby, turned 30 years old.
That’s about 90 years old in human years!
Chris McCarron, his jockey, made a special appearance at the Kentucky Horse Park to help the community wish the race horse a very happy birthday.
After a small celebration and some birthday cake, McCarron told WTVQ ABC 36 News a little about the day “Go For Gin” won the Derby.
“It was really sloppy day that day, rain, but he loved that kind of race track. He inherited the lead as we went under the wire the first time and he went wire to wire virtually from there the first time and he won by about two lengths that day,” recalls McCarron.
To meet “Go For Gin,” visit him at the Kentucky Horse Park Wednesdays through Sundays.