‘Redemtpion Bowl’ provides food for the soul at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown College Tigers are prepping for the first round of the NAIA college football playoffs Saturday.

And the school’s athletics department along with local churches had their own special kind of bowl game Friday.

They called in the Redemption Bowl, offering food for the soul for area families in need. The groups gave out hundreds of food boxes filled with healthy vegetables, dairy products and proteins.

“At Georgetown College, we’re all about our people and to be able to partner with the community and with another state, it’s just a blessing for us to feed our community with the pandemic, with everything else that’s been going on with folks losing jobs. It’s just people need food and so it’s a testament to what the need is for Scott County when we have these trucks come in and the food is gone,” explained Robbi Barber, Director of Admissions to the Honors Program at Georgetown College.

“To be able to work together and to be able to help folks that we know are struggling and may not have the resources that they need, to be able to serve them, to be able to kind of stand in that gap, it’s absolutely outstanding,” added Alan Redditt, pastor at Georgetown Baptist.

Mount Olive Baptist and Georgetown Baptist joined the athletic department in making the Redemption Bowl happen with supplies that are part of the college’s partnership with Bishop College in Texas.