8th Annual Litter Cleanup takes place this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, Volunteers helped in the 8th annual Litter Cleanup throughout central Kentucky.

We caught up with volunteers at Wolfe Run Creek at Valley Park.

- Advertisement -

Bluegrass Greensource helps organize the main street clean sweep effort.

The event is held during the weekends leading into earth day, which is next weekend.

One of the organizers says they have 24 events in total.

“So when you see that this means something that people are making the effort it actually tends that we see that all the time that once a space has been cleaned it doesn’t tend to get littered or dirty quite as often or quickly because people just notice if you see a lot of trash it makes it a lot easier to participate in that negative way also,” says Elaine Collins, with Bluegrass Greensource.

There’s another chance for you to help tomorrow at Lafayette High School at 10-a-m.

If you don’t live in Lexington there’s locations through most of the surrounding counties.

For a list click the link here