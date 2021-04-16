UK prof elected president of the School Science and Math Association

Mohr-Schroeder is a professor of STEM Education and associate dean for clinical preparation and partnerships at the University of Kentucky College of Education.

“The School Science and Mathematics Association is the world’s oldest STEM organization, dating back to 1901. I have been a member of SSMA since 2005 as a graduate student. The association’s efforts to build a community of leaders within and across STEM, advance knowledge through research and use that research to make an impact on our communities directly aligns with my career focus and passion. It will be an honor to serve as president and help advance the work of the association,” Mohr-Schroeder said.

In addition to hosting a national convention, the School Science and Mathematics Association produces a prominent journal, School Science and Mathematics Journal, and newsletter, the Mathematic-Science Connector. The association provides a unique and supportive community for mathematics, science and STEM faculty of all backgrounds and career goals to learn and generate new and innovative ideas.

“Dr. Mohr-Schroeder is a tremendous advocate for STEM Education, and her leadership, teaching and research expertise is a wonderful match with the School Science and Mathematics Association. As a member of that organization, I very much look forward to this next chapter,” said Jonathan Thomas, professor and chair, UK College of Education Department of STEM Education.

Mohr-Schroeder has been a faculty member in the UK College of Education since 2006. She began her career as a junior high, high school, community college and college mathematics instructor. During her time at UK, Mohr-Schroeder has been involved in over $19 million in external funding as principal investigator or co-principal investigator expanding transdisciplinary STEM Education through various initiatives. Her research interests include informal learning in STEM Education, preservice teacher preparation and transdisciplinary professional development.

“I believe that the next five years in education will be a moment of tremendous change and pivoting. I strongly believe that SSMA is situated well to respond to this moment of change. I look forward to working together with our membership, especially through networking, our scholarly work, advocacy and the community capacity we’ve built,” she said.