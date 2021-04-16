Three join state higher ed board, new EKU, UK, WKU programs OK’ed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has welcomed three new members to its ranks, including a retired teacher, a real estate developer and a retired corporate communications professional.

At its meeting Friday morning, the board also approved new degree programs at Eastern Kentucky University, the University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed all three members on April 9, and they received the oath of office today during the Council’s regular business meeting. The new appointees include:

  • Karyn Hoover of Jamestown, who recently retired after 27 years as an elementary education teacher in Russell County. Hoover taught preschool through second grade with a focus on closing achievement gaps, mentoring new teachers and building relationships with students and their families. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Eastern Kentucky University and completed a fifth-year degree at Western Kentucky University.
  • Madison Silvert of Owensboro, who serves as president of The Malcolm Bryant Corporation, a community-oriented and full-service real estate development firm. Silvert previously served as president and executive vice president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation.  He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Centre College and a juris doctorate from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law.
  • Doris Thomas of Smiths Grove, who recently retired as vice president of development and community outreach for Med Center Health, a six-hospital health care system with approximately 40 other health-related entities. Thomas received a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and a master’s degree in corporate communication, both from Western Kentucky University.

In other action, the Council approved five new academic programs, including:

  • Eastern Kentucky University – Bachelor of Science in global hospitality and tourism and a Master of Science in instructional design and learning technology.
  • University of Kentucky – Master of Science in marketing and a Master of Science in strategic human resource management and analytics.
  • Western Kentucky University – Master of Arts in Education in instructional leadership, school principal.

The Council also:

  • Approved CPE’s 2021-22 agency budget.
  • Revised the new board member orientation and education policy.
  • Established a nominating committee to identify a slate of chair and vice chair candidates. Members of the committee include Kevin Weaver, Richard Nelson and Kristi Nelson.
  • Adopted resolutions thanking former board members Ben Brandstetter and Kim Halbauer for their dedication and commitment to higher education over the past five years.
  • Adopted a resolution honoring Mary Allison, a CPE executive assistant who is retiring after 20 years of service. During her tenure, Allison supported four presidents, two interim presidents and a number of vice presidents for the organization.
  • Approved meeting dates for the 2021-22 academic year.
  • Received reports from CPE President Aaron Thompson and state Education Commissioner Jason Glass, along with reports from CPE’s Finance, Executive, and Academic and Strategic Initiatives committees.
  • Reviewed results from CPE’s Academic Program Review project and CPE’s annual progress report.
  • Received “good news” reports from campuses.

Meeting materials are available at http://cpe.ky.gov/aboutus/meetings.html.