State’s positivity rate continues to increase, vaccines stressed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,638,235 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. He also reported 714 new COVID-19 cases and said the state’s positivity rate has risen to 3.51%.

“Today’s report shows why it’s so important for every Kentuckian to get their shot of hope and help us meet the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Beshear. “We have come so far in this fight, but it isn’t over. There are more than half a million Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Kentucky right now, and it just takes a few minutes to find yours.”

- Advertisement -

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine near where they live.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, April 16, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,638,235*

New cases today: 714

New deaths today: 10

New audit deaths: 5

Positivity rate: 3.51%

Total deaths: 6,317

Currently hospitalized: 418

Currently in ICU: 94

Currently on ventilator: 42

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Daviess. Each county reported at least 22 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

*Monday, the governor reported vaccination data would update throughout the week after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.