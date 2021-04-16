Man arrested for third time in four months on major drug charges

Wilson is charged with first degree drug trafficking and marijuana trafficking.
Assisting at the scene were Sergeant Patrick Brooks of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Justin Patterson and Police Chief Kyle Dunn with the Pineville Police Department.
Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency drug task force consisting of narcotics detectives from the Pineville Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police.
This is one of three arrests for Gary Wilson since December of last year for similar charges, according to WRIL.
Two weeks later on Wednesday, January 13, Officer Hollingsworth made a traffic stop on a vehicle in Pineville in which Wilson was a passenger not wearing his seat belt. Wilson was asked to exit the vehicle as the search was conducted. The officer found a red bag in the back seat of the car containing a black bag that held a clear baggie with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to the radio station.
Also found were two clear baggies with Marijuana inside the front pocket of the red bag and Wilson had $1336 in cash. Wilson took ownership of the bags, police said at the time.
He was charged with trafficking at that time and released on bond Jan. 27.