Man arrested for third time in four months on major drug charges

major drug trafficking charges. PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pineville man is arrested for a third time in four months onmajor drug trafficking charges.

According to the Appalachia Narcotics Investigations and WRIL radio, 58-year-old Gary Wilson was arrested Wednesday after approximately one pound of crystal meth, a small amount of marijuana and over $1,000 in cash were seized during a search of his home.

The search warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation by ANI as well as the information received by Officer Brandon Hollingsworth of the Pineville Police Department, the agency said.

Wilson is charged with first degree drug trafficking and marijuana trafficking.

Assisting at the scene were Sergeant Patrick Brooks of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Justin Patterson and Police Chief Kyle Dunn with the Pineville Police Department.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency drug task force consisting of narcotics detectives from the Pineville Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police.

This is one of three arrests for Gary Wilson since December of last year for similar charges, according to WRIL.

On December 29, 2020, he was arrested by Bell County K-9 Deputy Adam Southern after being found with another man in possession of more than 148 grams of Methamphetamine along with Suboxone, a bag of Marijuana, digital scales, distribution baggies, and drug paraphernalia.

He was released on bond on January 2, 2021, for those charges.

Two weeks later on Wednesday, January 13, Officer Hollingsworth made a traffic stop on a vehicle in Pineville in which Wilson was a passenger not wearing his seat belt. Wilson was asked to exit the vehicle as the search was conducted. The officer found a red bag in the back seat of the car containing a black bag that held a clear baggie with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to the radio station.

Also found were two clear baggies with Marijuana inside the front pocket of the red bag and Wilson had $1336 in cash. Wilson took ownership of the bags, police said at the time.

He was charged with trafficking at that time and released on bond Jan. 27.