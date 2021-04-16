Local Lex Market hosts fundraiser supporting organ donors and recipients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Local Lex Market hosted a fundraiser as part of National Blue and Green day Friday.
18 of the stores artisans created blue and/or green items that a portion of the proceeds will go to Donate Life’s Kentucky beneficiary Satterwhite Patient Assistance Fund.
In addition to the items for sale, there were raffles, free kidney screenings and information about organ donation.
Merritt Carbajal is the co-owner of Local Lex Market. Friday’s fundraiser hit close to home because she donated her kidney 16 months ago.
“It’s just an unbelievable feeling every day I wake up with so much joy in my heart knowing that a little girl gets to go and graduate high school this year because I was her miracle and her angel,” she said.
Now, she hopes to bring awareness to Donate Life and help others consider organ donation.
To register to be a donor click here.