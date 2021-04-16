Lexington home damaged by fire, cause under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A home was damaged by fire in Lexington on Friday night.
Firefighters say when they arrived at the house in the 2800 block of Liberty Road just after 8:00 p.m., smoke and flames were visible.
Investigators say preliminarily, it appears the fire started in the kitchen and spread into the attic. Firefighters say it took 5-to-10 minutes to put the fire out.
Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire. Neighbors told investigators the people who live in the home would normally be at the work during the time of the fire.
Investigators say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.