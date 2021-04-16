Jewish leader creates new ethics class after more anti-Semitic attacks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Reported anti-Semitic incidents on UK’s campus and in Georgetown prompted a leader in UK’s Jewish community to create a new online class on Jewish ethics.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says earlier this week, anti-abortionists rallying on UK’s campus compared abortion to the Holocaust, a move he says deeply affected Jewish students and trivialized the deeply rooted trauma surrounding the holocaust.

In another incident, Litvin says students were heard talking about urinating on the Jewish Student Center’s front lawn as they walked past.

Additionally, Litvin says anti-Semitic and racist flyers were put in several mailboxes in a subdivision in Georgetown similar to the ones that littered Lexington last year.

Last week, WTVQ reported some members of a fraternity on UK campus reportedly greeted a pledge with a Nazi salute.

Rabbi Litvin says it’s not that he wants to keep shining a light on these issues, but it’s necessary.

“We will be there every time this needs to be answered,” Litvin said. “We will be there with moral education. We will be there with light to fight back darkness because darkness folds in the presence of light and we won’t ignore seemingly small acts of hate because they’re aren’t small acts of hate.”

The classes will begin next Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will be held weekly, ending on May 19. The classes will be an hour.