Jessamine, Harlan, Lincoln, Pulaski ag projects get grants

The investments include: Bracken County Bracken County Soil Conservation District was approved for $4,568 in Bracken County Funds for a DAR Program and $33,901 for a no-till drill under the Shared-Use Equipment Program. Green County Green County Cattlemen’s Association was approved for $5,451 for a pasture aerator, a field aerator and a poly seeder under the Shared-Use Equipment Program. Harlan County Harlan County Soil Conservation District was approved for $323 in Harlan County Funds and $29,686 in state funds for CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $5,000. Henry County Henry County Cattlemen’s Association was approved for $15,000 in Henry County Funds for a Youth Program. Jessamine County Jessamine County FFA Alumni Association was approved for $8,000 in Jessamine County Funds for a 50/50 cost share program on agriculture projects for Jessamine County 4-H and FFA students. LaRue County LaRue County Conservation District was approved for $23,767 in LaRue County Funds for a no-till drill under the Shared-Use Equipment Program. Lincoln County Lincoln County Fiscal Court was approved for $15,000 in Bracken County Funds for a DAR program. Pulaski County Pulaski County Conservation District was approved for $8,000 for a post driver under the Shared-Use Equipment Program. Washington County Washington County Fiscal Court was approved for $6,953 in Washington County funds to purchase a dump trailer to support the county’s deceased animal removal program.