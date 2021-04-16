Jessamine, Harlan, Lincoln, Pulaski ag projects get grants

The investments include:
Bracken County
Bracken County Soil Conservation District was approved for $4,568 in Bracken County Funds for a DAR Program and $33,901 for a no-till drill under the Shared-Use Equipment Program.
Green County
Green County Cattlemen’s Association was approved for $5,451 for a pasture aerator, a field aerator and a poly seeder under the Shared-Use Equipment Program.
Harlan County
Harlan County Soil Conservation District was approved for $323 in Harlan County Funds and $29,686 in state funds for CAIP with a maximum producer limit of $5,000.
Henry County
Henry County Cattlemen’s Association was approved for $15,000 in Henry County Funds for a Youth Program.
Jessamine County
Jessamine County FFA Alumni Association was approved for $8,000 in Jessamine County Funds for a 50/50 cost share program on agriculture projects for Jessamine County 4-H and FFA students.
LaRue County
LaRue County Conservation District was approved for $23,767 in LaRue County Funds for a no-till drill under the Shared-Use Equipment Program.
Lincoln County
Lincoln County Fiscal Court was approved for $15,000 in Bracken County Funds for a DAR program.
Pulaski County
Pulaski County Conservation District was approved for $8,000 for a post driver under the Shared-Use Equipment Program.
Washington County
Washington County Fiscal Court was approved for $6,953 in Washington County funds to purchase a dump trailer to support the county’s deceased animal removal program.