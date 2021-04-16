For equestrian fans, interviews introduce riders in upcoming Horse Park event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Presented by MARS Equestrian™ is proud to introduce “Behind The Barn,” a unique series of 12 intimate video interviews with participants at the 2021 event.
The in-depth, sit-down interviews will be featured on the event’s social media channels and website starting on Sunday, April 18.
The 2021 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Presented by MARS Equestrian™ will be held – without spectators – April 22-25 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
With so many of its fans unable to attend “America’s Premier Equestrian Event,” Equestrian Events, Inc., producer of the world-class event, is creating this series of interviews to enhance viewers’ online experience.
Known as “The Best Weekend All Year,” the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event Presented by MARS Equestrian™ hosts one of only seven annual Five Star three-day events in the world and is serving as a U.S. selection trial for this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games.
As the United States’ premier three-day event, LRK3DE serves as the Land Rover/USEF CCI-5*-L Eventing National Championship Presented by MARS Equestrian™ for U.S. athletes.
A new partnership between EEI and the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation combined with the support of US Equestrian, longstanding sponsors Land Rover, MARS Equestrian™ and Rolex and many other valued event sponsors, plus the collective efforts of the many individuals who donated, ensured that the nation’s premier equestrian event will be held with its traditional CCI5*-L in the afternoons and a new CCI4*-S in the mornings.
Although the event is being held without spectators, it can be seen live online, free of charge, on the USEF Network.