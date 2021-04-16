Decision delayed on controversial motorsports proposal in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four hours of discussion, including public comment dominated by people who oppose the project, weren’t enough Thursday night to get a decision from the Anderson County Board of Zoning Adjustments.

According to the Anderson News, the board met for four hours before tabling a request for a conditional use permit to allow a motorsports park and venue in an industrial zone on Highway 127 just south of the Bluegrass Parkway.

The board said it wanted more legal advice and will make a decision at its May 20 meeting, the newspaper reported.

Eddie Carey, who owns businesses nearby, has proposed the project and the zoning board first discussed it in March but delayed a decision until Thursday to give Carey a chance to provide more details. It also gave opponents and supporters more time to marshall their forces and voices.

The plans Carey has submitted call for a 700-foot by 400-foot sports track for truck and tractor pulls, ATV and dirt bike races, monster truck pulls, and other activities. The track and adjacent venue would sit on 47 acres which one was proposed for an industrial park but Carey bought the property after the county decided to sell it.

Carey has said he wants three “flagship” events a year and 16 shows a year, according to comments his attorney previously made to the board, the newspaper reported.