Cycle driver injured in collision with garbage truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcycle driver was injured Friday morning when his bike crashed into a city garbage truck.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hanna Place and Simba Way not far from Old Todds Road.

The trash truck was turning right from Simba Way onto Hanna Place when the Suzuki motorcycle, which was coming out of Hanna Place onto Simba Way hit the truck in the right front corner.

The motorcycle driver suffered a broken leg, police said. The driver of the garbage truck complained of neck pain, officers added.

The accident happened in a neighborhood and neither vehicle were at high speeds, residents of the area said, which possibly limited the seriousness of the injuries.

Police say it appeared the motorcycle driver, whose name was not released, either misjudged or swung too wide trying to go around the truck.