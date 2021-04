INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early morning vehicle fire keeps some rural firefighters busy.

The Inez Fire Rescue responded to a call early Friday on Rockcastle Road near the intersection with Spring Branch of a car fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that appeared to have run off the road fully involved, the department said on its Facebook page.

Six firefighters in Squad 21 responded.