Marion County man charged with child sexual exploitation

LEBANON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 38-year-old Joseph M. Craig Jr. on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Craig was arrested Wednesday as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering he allegedly was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, according to a KSP release.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Lebanon, Ky., on April 14, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, troopers said.

Craig is charged with eight counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

As of Thursday morning, he remained in the Marion County Detention Center.