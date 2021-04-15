Lexington Fire investigating house fire Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Acorn Falls Dr. Thursday evening.
They responded to a call at 5:49 P.M. for a house fire on 216 Acorn Falls Dr.
According to Battalion Chief Brad Whittaker, when crews arrived, there were heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage.
Whittaker says they got the fire under control within 3 to 4 minutes. He says the fire was contained to the garage, but there was some smoke damage in the kitchen area.
A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
Whittaker says four kids were inside the home at the time of the fire, but were outside when the Fire Department arrived.
No one was hurt.
Lexington Fire is investigating.