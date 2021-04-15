Kentucky Power giving away free tree saplings May 1

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, Kentucky Power is giving away thousands of low-growth tree saplings to customers on Saturday, May 1.

The saplings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last beginning at 8 a.m. in Ashland, Hazard, Pikeville and Whitesburg. There is no charge for the trees.

Four varieties will be available at all locations: Eastern Redbud, Silky Dogwood, Grey Dogwood, and Washington Hawthorn. Supplies are limited, so customers should plan to pick up their saplings early. Customers may not reserve trees or place orders in advance.

“This event is something that we look forward to every year. The employees of Kentucky Power, like our customers, enjoy the natural beauty here in the mountains and this is a way we can preserve that and not interfere with distribution of our services,” said Bob Shurtleff, external affairs manager. “Supplying low growth vegetation that displays the color and warmth of the mountains is a great event for us.”

Customers can pick up free trees at the following locations:

Ashland Central Park

(middle of park concession)

Ashland, KY

———————————————————

Whitaker Bank, North Branch parking lot

2378 Highway 15

Whitesburg, KY

———————————————————-

Lowes

81 Commerce Dr.

Hazard, KY

———————————————————–

Kentucky Power

Pikeville Service Center

3249 North Mayo Trail

Pikeville, KY

Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties, including Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Rowan.

Kentucky Power is an operating company in the AEP system, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system. AEP’s headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio.