Group ranks Morehead engineering among best in Southeast

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State’s engineering programs have been ranked among the top programs in the Southeastern U.S. by TradeCollege.org.

Engineering programs at MSU were ranked second for best value schools in the Southeast region and best value bachelor’s degree programs in the Southeast region.

Morehead State offers bachelor’s degree programs in engineering management, engineering technology and systems integration engineering.

MSU also offers physics degrees with areas of concentration in electrical and mechanical physics. All the programs offer hands-on learning opportunities that prepare students for career success.

“The combination of theoretical engineering with a hands-on laboratory experience make Engineering Technology graduates very marketable in a number of areas that are in high demand in the region and beyond. Most ETM students have a high-tech, high-pay job upon graduation or within a few months after graduation, and many have accepted positions before graduation,” said Dr. Ahmad Zargari, associate dean of MSU’s School of Engineering and Computer Science. “

TradeCollege.org is a free resource for students seeking a career in the trades. Trade College’s Best Value Rankings were designed to help students find high-quality and affordable trade colleges to pursue the trade career they are most interested in. Both quality and afforadability are factors in the ranking.

View the complete list of rankings at www.tradecollege.org.