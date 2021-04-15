Frederick Douglass’ Jager Burton named Co-Mr. Kentucky Football by AP

(AP) – Dual-threat quarterback Cameron Hergott of Kentucky Class 2A champion Beechwood High School and Frederick Douglass two-way lineman Jager Burton have been selected as Kentucky’s co-Mr. Football for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Tony Love and Phillip Hawkins shared coach of the year honors in voting by members of The Associated Press from around the state. Love guided Class 3A Ashland Blazer (11-0) to its first state championship since 1990, while Hawkins led Lexington Bryan Station to the Class 6A quarterfinal. Hergott combined for 3,545 yards and 41 touchdowns, while Burton received the Paul Hornung Award as Kentucky’s top player.