Damaged side-by-side means early-morning search for departments

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A damaged ATV and the stranded drivers meant an early-morning rescue call for the Livingston and Mount Vernon Fire departments.

According t the department’s Facebook page, at 07:25 Thursday morning, the department was dispatched to an area off Lower River Road to assist Livingston Fire Department with locating two people who had become lost in the woods with a damaged side-by-side.

Unsure where they were after their vehicle became damaged, the had spent the night outside with temps around 40, the department said.

The lost duo were quickly located about one mile off the roadway and were not injured.

Mount Vernon Fire Department Special Operations responded with a side by side and a drone.

Livingston Brush Truck 35 also responded.