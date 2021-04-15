Buffalo Trace’s W.L. Weller bourbon named best

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Whisky Magazine has recognized W.L. Weller “Craft Your Perfect Bourbon” (C.Y.P.B.) as both Best Kentucky Bourbon and World’s Best Bourbon at the 2021 World Whiskies Awards.
“Whiskey drinkers played a key role in the crafting of this wheated bourbon,” said Joshua Steely, brand director, bourbon. “A few years ago, we asked whiskey drinkers to choose their ideal bourbon recipe, proof, warehouse location and age through a fun, interactive online activity called Craft Your Perfect Bourbon. This bourbon is the result of overwhelming whiskey drinker consensus, a wheated recipe bourbon aged on the highest warehouse floors for eight years and bottled at 95 proof. We are humbled to receive recognition for this collaborative effort.”
Tasting notes describe Weller C.Y.P.B. as having a nose of citrus and oak. The palate is well rounded and balanced, with a medium-long finish and hints of vanilla.
Whiskies competing in each category were subject to blind tastings in a three-round judging process to select, reward and promote the world’s best whiskies to consumers and trade worldwide. For more information about the World Whiskies Awards visit www.worldwhiskiesawards.com.
Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery’s rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee.