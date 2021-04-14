University of Kentucky hosts virtual discuss to fight anti-Asian violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday night, the University of Kentucky hosted a virtual discussion about combating anti-Asian violence in the United States.

Members of the University of Kentucky Office of China Initiatives hosted that talk with local activists, including Dan Wu.

Wu is an Asian american immigrant who runs a local campaign here in Lexington that supports immigrants and refugees.

During his talk, he spoke about the effects of systemic racism on Asians and Asian Americans and how to stop the spread of it on a local level.

“Honestly it’s just standing up for us..When you hear things when you hear people say things to you like jokes comments that are denigrating really in any marginalized community..They’re talking to you because they think you are one of them and that I can say this to you right? It’s cool right? It’s not cool..Make it not cool,” advises Wu.

If you’d like to know more about Dan Wu’s campaign you can click the link here.