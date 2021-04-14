State’s oldest festival, Court Days returning this fall to Mt. Sterling

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a sign of confidence in defeating the coronavirus.

Court Days, the state’s oldest running festival, has announced it plans to happen this fall. That comes after a lapse last October because of the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

The festival is scheduled Friday-Monday, Oct 15-18, 2021, in historic downtown Mt. Sterling in Montgomery County.

Early Mount Sterling was the trading center for a vast part of Eastern Kentucky. It was the site of several prominent hotels, taverns, and theaters, which served as meeting places, entertainment sites, and stagecoach stops and mail depositories for post riders.

October Court Days began at the turn of the 19th Century when the Kentucky General Assembly decided that each county should meet once a month to hold court. This day quickly became an annual trading day where people came from miles around to buy, sell and trade. And it still is today.

According to organizers, in the fall when the air turns crisp is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of one of the earlier traditions — Court Day.

Mount Sterling delights in this long-standing tradition when thousands of people from all parts of the country gather for the four-day “Ultimate Shopping” event. Now, this 120-year-old festival entices visitors from all over the world to enjoy the ultimate shopping adventure including handmade crafts, antiques, tools, collectibles and of course, a country ham sandwich.

For information, visit: https://mtsterlingtourism.com/court-days/