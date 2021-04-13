UPDATE: Prayer set Thursday evening for injured Lexington officer

UPDATE POSTED 6 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A prayer vigil for injured Lexington Police officer Dawn Miller is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Crossroads Church at 4128 Todds Road.

The event is hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police.

Miller has been with the department since 2017. Since then, she’s received several commendations from the community for her outreach in the community.

UPDATE POSTED 3:20 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police officer injured in a fatal crash Monday

morning is in serious but stable condition, the department said Tuesday.

The Lexington Police Department is identifying the officer involved in a collision in the early morning hours of Monday, April 12, 2021, around 1:36 a.m. as officer Dawn Miller.

She has been employed with the department since March 2017, the department said in a statement.

“Our prayers are with Officer Miller and the family of the deceased,” the dpeartment said.

This investigation is ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

UPDATE POSTED 7:50 A.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 38-year-ld Winchester mother has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash n New Circle Road early Monday morning involving a police cruiser.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said Angelina Sue Raad died at 3:49 a.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center where she’d been taken following the crash which happened about two hours earlier on West New Circle Road between Nicholasville and Harrodsburg roads.

Police were responding to several calls from other drivers about an SUV driving the wrong way on New Circle when the two vehicles collided. The officer also was injured.

Police continue to investigate.

UPDATE POSTED 9:50 A.M. MONDAY, APRIL 12, 2021 – Both the Inner and Outer Loops of New Circle between Harrodsburg Road/Nicholasville Road are now back open.

UPDATE POSTED 9 A.M. MONDAY, APRIL 12, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the state Transportation Cabinet and Lexington Police:

The INNER loop of New Circle Road at Nicholasville Road is now open. Traffic units on Nicholasville Road are starting to clear their posts so traffic can access New Circle Rd.

The OUTER loop remains shutdown until further notice.

Police still have released few details about the accident, such as at which ramp they think the woman might have accessed New Circle in the wrong direction, where exactly the crash occurred, how the two vehicles collided, or other information.

UPDATE: (04/12/21 6:30 A.M.) – A Lexington police officer is seriously injured and a woman is dead after a crash early Monday morning.

According to Lexington police, an investigation is underway in a fatal crash that happened on New Circle Road just after 1:30 a.m.

Police said officers responded to numerous calls of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on the inner loop of New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road. The vehicle then collided with a police cruiser.

The crash happened on the inner loop of New Circle Road between Harrodsburg Road and Nicholasville Road. The Lexington Fire Department arrived on scene and extricated both drivers from their vehicles.

At this time, it is believed the officer was not involved with the dispatched call, police said in a statement.

According to police, the officer and the driver of the SUV were transported to a local hospital. The officer is in serious condition. The 38-year-old female driver of the SUV has been pronounced dead.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 859-258-3663. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – New Circle Road is shutdown between Harrodsburg Road and Nicholasville Road due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is from an accident that happened early Monday morning.

KYTC reports there is an injury and the closure will last several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.