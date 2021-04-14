LPD: Deputy assaulted by prisoner while driving on I-75

Tom Kenny
I-75 interstate 75 highway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy called Lexington Police for help Wednesday afternoon after he says he was assaulted while driving north on I-75 in Fayette County by the man he was taking to a hospital on a mental health warrant, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say it happened just before 3:30 p.m. Police say the deputy pulled over onto the shoulder of the interstate when the man broke-off a door panel on the sheriff’s car and started hitting the deputy with it.

Police did not know if the man was sitting in the front or back of the deputy’s car. They say the deputy suffered minor injuries.

Lexington Police got the man out of the deputy’s car and took him on to Eastern State Hospital in Lexington, which was the original destination. They say the man will face new criminal charges.

No names were released.

Multiple police and fire units responded to the call and lanes were blocked on the interstate while officers got control of the area and checked both the deputy and the suspect. The road was cleared at about 4:40 p.m.

