Lexington teen taking his yo-yo talents to stardom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stoney Mack first fell in love with yo-yoing during a school field trip after seeing a friend using one…and it quickly turned into his passion.

“I feel like I’m pretty decent for only yo-yoing for a year, people say I’m good for the amount of time I have been yo-yoing so I’m satisfied with how good I am” said Mack.

And good is an understatement. Since posting his talents on Tik Tok and Instagram, Mack has gained more than 90,000 followers.

“I started posting for about, till December, and I started posting I had a following of about 1200 I think, and on New Year’s Eve I sat down with my dad and I told him the level I want to be. There’s this huge yoyoer, he’s a mentor to me, and I told him how i want to be like him and my dad just told me what I have to do and I told him that I’m going to do it and within two weeks one of my videos got 5 million views” said Mack.

But, the sudden social media fame hasn’t fazed him.

“You don’t really pay attention to numbers if it’s something you love.”

David Hoskins, the Principal at Edythe J. Hayes Middle School, where Mack is a seventh grader, says Mack is a student leader…and to see him follow his dreams is surreal.

“For him to be able to pick that up and do all the incredible things he does with it and unique things, it’s kind of a lost art, that something maybe Stoney can be a forerunner and bring back” said Hoskins.

Mack says he spends around 30 minutes to two hours a day learning new tricks and practicing his skills.

And his dedication is paying off, he was featured on the national level in an episode of the reality game show…Game Of Talents…where contestants guess what someone’s talent is.

“Just to be able to see him take a passion that he has and to go national with it and get some recognition is really something special” said Hoskins.

“It was just an experience of a lifetime, I’ll never experience something like that again” added Mack.

He says his goal in life is to continue honing his skills as a yoyoer, move to LA and become a social media influencer.

Mack even has his own yo-yo and merchandise line that you can find here.