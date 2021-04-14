Pothole blamed for several flat tires on NB I-75 in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several motorists suffered flat tires Wednesday evening after hitting a pothole on northbound I-75 in Fayette County, according to Lexington Police.
Officers say the pothole was between mile marker 110-and-111. Police called the state highway department to send a crew to fill-in the pothole.
Police say the state crew was expected to arrive around 11:00 p.m. to fill-in the hole.
Police temporarily closed the affected lane of traffic until the pothole could be filled.
No injuries were reported, according to police.