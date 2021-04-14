Culvert repairs start next week on KY 32 in Rowan County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews are scheduled to begin work Monday, April 19, on the first of two projects to repair concrete culverts on KY 32/Christy Creek Road in Rowan County.

The first project site is nine-tenths of a mile west of Elliottville, at milepoint 15.63.

Crews will be replacing the culvert headwall and restoring the shoulder of the westbound traffic lane.

It will require a weeklong lane closure, with use of temporary signals to allow traffic to alternate on the single open lane.

As with the first culvert repair, it will be necessary to close one lane of traffic and use temporary signals for the entire week.

Upon completion of the project, crews will move the work zone seven-tenths of a mile further west to repair another concrete box culvert at milepoint 14.91 – 1.6 miles west of Elliottville – beginning Monday, April 26.