Bridge replacement project begins April 19 in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge construction project in Knox County starts on Monday, April 19.

This project will replace the Trace Branch Road bridge over Stinking Creek.

The bridge will be closed during construction, and traffic will be maintained by constructing a temporary onsite diversion. It will be closed for up to 60 days with an expected open to traffic date of Saturday, June 19.

This bridge is part of the Bridging Kentucky program’s Eastern Kentucky Design-Build Project No.1. The project is being delivered by a design-build team led by Central Bridge Co., LLC J/V Bizzack Construction LLC and HDR Engineering, Inc.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.