UPDATE: Paint Lick woman killed in Richmond crash

UPDATE POSTED 8 A.M. WEDNESDAY, April 14, 2021 RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 39-year-old Paint Lick, Ky., woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Richmond. According to Richmond Police, two vehicles were involved in a collision at Dr. Robert Martin Bypass and Transport Court at about 4:40 p.m. Jennifer Rhodus, of Paint Lick, was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison, according to police. The operators of both vehicles were injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

This case remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information should call CRU Investigator Lani Coleman at lcoleman@richmond.ky.us or (859) 623-1163.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 6 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13, 2021

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A busy road is closed in Richmond while police investigate a fatal accident.

According to the state Transportation Cabinet, the Robert Martin Bypass is closed for up to four hours as of 6 p.m. in the area of the Transport Drive and Old Wilderness Road.

Commercial vehicles are not involved and there is no chemical spill, according to the state advisory.

Two inbound lanes are blocked for accident reconstruction.