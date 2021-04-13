Group: Pro-choice billboards to counter religious right’s view of abortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pro-choice statewide group is starting an eight-week campaign to promote the fact Christians and other people of faith can support pro-choice initiatives and beliefs.

Beginning Monday, April 19 and for the next eight weeks, digital billboards around Kentucky will be displaying messages affirming a person of faith can be pro-choice.

“For too long, America’s religious right has dominated the discussion about abortion, shaming women and telling them that abortion is a sin. The Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice wants Kentuckians to hear a different truth: Abortion is a very personal decision, between you and God. Good people have abortions; God knows and loves them,” said Rev. Diane Snowa, KRCRC board member and spokesperson for the billboard campaign.

The billboards will be in Louisville, Nicholasville and Paducah.

“For many Kentuckians who have had an abortion – a medical procedure one in four American women will have had by age 45 – this may be the first time they’ve ever heard anything other than that God would disapprove. Our message is of a loving God who understands, and who offers free will,” added Snowa. “Those choosing abortion deserve compassion and love, not shame and harassment.”

A GoFundMe page, “Kentucky Pro-Choice Billboards” (tinyurl.com/krcrcbillboards), has raised the lion’s share of the campaign’s expenses, with well over 100 donors chipping in to see the billboards become reality.

The Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, Kentucky’s state affiliate of the national Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, is a grassroots activist organization of about 4,000 individuals.

The group, founded in 1974 following the Roe v. Wade decision, gives voice to mainstream people of faith in Kentucky working to safeguard reproductive choice, protect religious freedom and bring compassion and understanding to discussions regarding reproductive health.