UPDATE: As state pauses Johnson&Johnson use, positivity rate creeps up again

FRANKFORT, Ky.(WTVQ) UPDATE: Kentucky…. following the recommendation of federal health agencies, is temporarily halting the use of the Johnson and Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine after reports of rare blood clotting.

Though the number of cases is small, Governor Andy Beshear said on Tuesday, that the state doesn’t want to take any chances.

“6 individuals have developed blot cots from that 6.8 million. Each of those individuals was women between 18 and 48 years old” said Governor Beshear.

The University of Kentucky is also going to stop giving the vaccine at the Gatton Student Center site.

“We only had one site, a very small clinic on campus where for about a week we had been administering that Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The vast majority of what we’ve been doing is utilizing Pfizer, that’s what we use” said UK Representative, Jay Blanton.

Like everyone else…UK is waiting for more details and direction.

“We’ll also continue to partner with our state and health department at the state level as to how to move forward and well evaluate” said Blanton.

The state says it has received 210,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine…

The governor recommends those who are scheduled to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the next few days to contact the vaccine provider to see if Pfizer or Moderna shots are available.

The governor also urges those who have appointments for the two-dose vaccinations to keep them.

“We need people, absolutely need you to get that Pfizer and Moderna vaccine so we can hit our 2.5 million adult goal of vaccinations in Kentucky, but also so we can get towards herd immunity” said Governor Beshear.

Beshear says it’s a less than one in one million chance of getting clots from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine…that people are at much more risk of getting the virus. He doesn’t expect the pause to last longer than a week.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) (ORIGINAL STORY) – Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, advised all Kentucky vaccine providers to temporarily pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

Early this morning, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the pause after extremely rare blood clotting conditions developed in six Americans who received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, out of 6.8 million total Americans who have received it.

“Everyone should still get one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines during this pause. We cannot let this slow us down. The United States is going to get about 1.85 million more doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. We should be able to make up any loss of appointments,” Gov. Beshear said. “Stay calm – it looks like the risk here from the J&J vaccine is very, very small versus the really significant risk of being harmed by COVID.”

During a media briefing Tuesday morning, Gov. Beshear said the president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky indicated the chance of developing blood clots after the J&J vaccine was less than 1 in 1 million. In contrast, 1 in 558 Americans has died of COVID-19 in just over 13 months.

The Governor reported 1,586,411 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far. Yesterday, the Governor reported that vaccination data would update over the next two to three days after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 799

New deaths today: 3

New audit deaths: 1

Positivity rate: 3.20%

Total deaths: 6,261

Currently hospitalized: 405

Currently in ICU: 96

Currently on ventilator: 53

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and Kenton. Each county reported at least 30 new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, information on testing locations, vaccines, contact tracing, school reports and guidance, guidance for health care providers and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.