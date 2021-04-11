Two-time Graded-Stakes winner Slim Shadey dies at 13-years-old

GEORGETOWN, KY – APRIL 11, 2021 – The 13-year old gelding, and two-time graded-stakes winner Slim Shadey has died.
Since 2019, Slim Shadey was a pensioner at Old Friends, the Thoroughbred Retirement farm in Georgetown, Ky.
The following statement was released by Dr. Byran Waldridge, Old Friends attending veterinary.
“Slim Shadey showed signs of colic and was referred for further diagnostics and treatment. Exploratory surgery revealed a twisted large intestine that was corrected. Unfortunately, he fractured a hind leg recovering from anesthesia. Bone fractures during recovery from anesthesia are uncommon, but an inherent risk of equine anesthesia.”
The gelding was born in Great Britain, bred by Phil Cunningham. He spent two seasons racing in England and Ireland before making his United States debut in 2012 at Santa Anita.
Slim Shadey got his first graded-stakes, the GR2 San Marco at Santa Anita and then in September of that year is when he took the top spot in the GR2 John Henry Turf Championship. It served as a stepping stone to run in the GR1 Breeder’s Cup Turf. He finished 8th.
2014 started a series of claims for trainers David Jacobson and John Servis before ending with his owner, Michael Hui and trainer Mike Maker in 2018 at Belmont Park.
Shadey ended his career with 83 starts, 14 wins and earned $1,278,855, before retiring in 2019.
“Slim Shadey was on Old Friends radar for nearly two years,” said Old Friends President Michael Blowen. “Between Michael Dubb and Michael Hui, I knew he was in great hands. When Hui called to say he was ready I was overjoyed. Today I was equally devastated,” Blowen continued. “You try to do what’s best and, even then, it doesn’t always work out.”