Police: Two injured in early morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are injured after an early morning shooting Friday in Lexington. A portion of Winchester Road is blocked as police investigate.
According to Lexington police, officers responded to a call of shots fired just before 3 A.M. Friday on Winchester Road.
Once on scene, police said they found two men with gunshot wounds, one with life threatening injuries.
Police said Winchester Road, between Loudon Avenue and Liberty Road, is closed as officers investigate.
