Jiffy Lube announces Grand Opening Celebration and partnership

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance has

arrived in Georgetown with the opening of a new Jiffy Lube Multicare service center.

The location invites the community to 120 Osborne Way for a Grand Opening Celebration on April 16-17, 2021. Jiffy Lube Multicare location is open normally Monday through Saturday from 8 A.M. – 6 P.M. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 P.M. No appointment is necessary.

The Grand Opening Celebration weekend activities include special discounts, free tire

inspections, giveaways and much more. The first 25 customers on both Friday and Saturday to purchase a Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change will receive a $25 Shell gas card.

This location, which opened in January, is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee

Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, and offers a wide range of automotive services including brakes, tires, alignments as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change.

WKQQ 100.1FM will be broadcasting live on April 16 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. and customers will have a chance to win a summer service package valued at $1,000.

Jiffy Lube is partnering with local charity Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass and $1 from every Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change will benefit the organization.

For information about Jiffy Lube and the event, visit JiffyLubeGeorgetown.com. To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass visit: www.rmhclexington.com.