Investigation into a Lexington shooting left one dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington shooting left one dead Wednesday evening, April 7, according to the Lexington Police Department. They said the shooting is currently under investigation.

Herbie Brooke, 20, of Lexington, was pronounced dead and identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

Police said they responded to a “shots fired” report Wednesday evening around 11:16 pm to the 1800 block of Colchester Drive. Two victims with gunshot wounds had left the scene by the time officers had arrived. Both individuals went to a local hospital separately.

Officers said the other 19-year-old victim was in stable conditions.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.