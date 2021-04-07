UPDATE: Fayette County Coroner releases name of Dalton Court shooting victim

UPDATE: (04/07/21 6:00 P.M.) – The Fayette County Coroner has released the victims name of Wednesday mornings shooting.
The victim, 35-year-old Lowell Anthony Washington, was killed at 1874 Dalton Court according to the Coroner.
According to Lexington Police, on Tuesday, April 7th, around 5:02 A.M., LPD responded to a report of shots fired at the 1800 block of Dalton Court.
When they arrived officers found a 35-year-old dead from multiple gun shots. Two other victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LPD is still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.
———
UPDATE: (04/07/21 7:00 A.M.) –
Lexington police have confirmed a person has died, after authorities responded to a shooting Wednesday morning.
According to police, the victim is an adult, their identity has not yet been released.
—–
(ORIGINAL STORY)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police have responded to Dalton Court, after a call of shots fired. The coroner is also on scene.
According to police, they received the call around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Two people have been taken to the hospital.
Police have not released any suspect information.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for any updates.