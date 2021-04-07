Kentucky/Louisville Softball postponed due to weather

Wildcats and Cardinals to meet on April 21 in Lexington in back end of home-and-home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Wednesday night’s softball game between No. 10 Kentucky and Louisville has been cancelled due to thunderstorms in the Louisville metro area throughout the evening and scheduled through the later parts of the night.

- Advertisement -

There is no make-up date scheduled. UK and UofL are scheduled to meet on April 21 at 7 p.m. ET at John Cropp Stadium. That game will be televised on ESPNU.

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET against No. 20 Georgia on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

For the latest on UK Softball, including 2021 schedule updates, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.