Governor Beshear signs election reform bill into law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday morning, Governor Andy Beshear signed an election reform law that keeps a lot of election changes made for the pandemic.

“Voting is the bedrock of our democracy and I firmly believe that we should be making it easier for Kentucky’s to vote and participate in the democratic process” said Governor Beshear.

Beshear says the new law will protect your right to have your voice heard by casting your vote when you want.

“The bill permits voting centers an absentee ballot online portal we saw how well that works and three early days of voting.”

He says it also will provide a safer voting system that will eliminate concerns of fraud.

“It also requires drop boxes, establishes recount procedures, prohibits the use of tax dollars to advocate for or against ballot questions and requires all voting machines to create a paper trail of votes that are cast.”

But these changes aren’t unfamiliar.

Secretary of State Michael Adams worked closely with Governor Beshear in 2020, implementing the changes to make sure Kentuckians could vote safely during the pandemic.

He stood alongside Beshear Wednesday as he made the new voting process permanent.

“It’s a triumph of both policy and process, I’m very grateful to Governor Beshear for signing this bill, which will make our elections both more accessible and more secure at the same time. While other states are caught up in partisan division, Kentucky is leading the nation in making it both easier to vote and harder to cheat” said Adams.