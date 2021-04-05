Replica statue of Abraham Lincoln arrives at Middle Creek National Battlefield

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A replica statue of Abraham Lincoln in Kentucky has been moved to a permanent home at a Civil War battlefield.
The Floyd County Fiscal Court announced on Facebook on April 2nd, that Abe Lincoln arrived at his final destination at the Middle Creek National Battlefield.
The site is where union forces halted a confederate advance into Kentucky in 1862.
The statue where President Lincoln is seated, is a replica of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
It was removed in 2019 from the law office of Eric C. Conn, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the largest Social Security fraud in history.
Conn fled the country but was caught in Honduras and sentenced to an additional 15 years.