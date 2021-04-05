Man shot over property dispute

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday police responded to Chloe Road for a group of people fighting over property, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Investigators said David Taylor was shot by Jerry Coleman.
Taylor and Coleman were taken to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life threatening injures, according to investigators.
Coleman was not charged.
Detectives said as a result of this investigation the following people were arrested and charged:
51-year-old Teresa Taylor, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree
29-year-old Amber Chaney, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree
31-year-old Briteny Johnson, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree
31-year-old Joshua Chaney, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree
56-year-old David Taylor, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 2nd Degree, but remained at Pikeville Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries.