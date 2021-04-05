Man shot over property dispute

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday police responded to Chloe Road for a group of people fighting over property, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Investigators said David Taylor was shot by Jerry Coleman.

- Advertisement -

Taylor and Coleman were taken to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life threatening injures, according to investigators.

Coleman was not charged.

Detectives said as a result of this investigation the following people were arrested and charged:

51-year-old Teresa Taylor, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree

29-year-old Amber Chaney, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree

31-year-old Briteny Johnson, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree

31-year-old Joshua Chaney, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 4th Degree

56-year-old David Taylor, of Pikeville, was charged with one count of Assault 2nd Degree, but remained at Pikeville Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries.