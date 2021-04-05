Gov. Beshear: All Kentuckians 16 and Older Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 5, 2021) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said all Kentuckians 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for individuals 18 and older.

“Beginning today, Kentuckians as young as 16 can sign up for their shot of hope,” said Gov. Beshear. “This means Kentucky has beaten by a full month President Joe Biden’s goal and timeline for all Americans 16 and up being able to get the vaccine. These vaccines are our ticket out of this pandemic. They are not only safe; they are saving lives.”

The Governor and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, shared new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated Americans can safely travel domestically. Updated travel guidance will be posted on kycovid19.ky.gov soon.

“We all need to get vaccinated as soon as we can so fewer variants have the opportunity to form,” said Dr. Stack. “We’ve got to stay vigilant. Wear your masks, wash your hands, socially distance and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

The Governor said more than 1.438 million Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far.

Gov. Beshear also highlighted five vaccination locations that have many open appointments over the next week:

UofL Health Cardinal Stadium (Jefferson County): nortonhealthcare.com

Kentucky Horse Park (Fayette County): kroger.com/rx/covid-eligibility

WEDCO District Health Department (Harrison, Nicholas, Scott counties): wedcohealth.org

Baptist Health Corbin (Whitley County): scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 606-526-4990

Christian County Health Department – Bruce Convention Center (Christian County): Registration

To see a list of all vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov.

Case Information – Monday, April 5

As of 4 p.m. Monday, April 5, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 110

New deaths today: 4

New audit deaths: 4

Positivity rate: 2.9%

Total deaths: 6,171

Currently hospitalized: 353

Currently in ICU: 97

Currently on ventilator: 46

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Floyd and Montgomery. Each county reported at least six new cases.

To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

Case Information – Sunday, April 4

On Sunday, April 4, Kentucky’s COVID-19 report included:

New cases: 299

New deaths: 5

New audit deaths: 9

Positivity rate: 2.89%

Total deaths: 6,163

Currently hospitalized: 355

Currently in ICU: 95

Currently on ventilator: 47