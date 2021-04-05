Fatal accident under investigation in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday, the Shelbyville Police Department were searching for a red, 1999 Pontiac Firebird after the operator of the vehicle stopped on the roadway and pointed a handgun at other motorists, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Investigators said 47-year-old Michael Wagner attempted to out run police by traveling at a high rate of speed on Frankfort Road when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected..
Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Shelby County Coroner.
The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.