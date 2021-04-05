Fatal accident under investigation in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday, the Shelbyville Police Department were searching for a red, 1999 Pontiac Firebird after the operator of the vehicle stopped on the roadway and pointed a handgun at other motorists, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Investigators said 47-year-old Michael Wagner attempted to out run police by traveling at a high rate of speed on Frankfort Road when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected..

- Advertisement -

Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Shelby County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.