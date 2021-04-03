One dead, one injured in Perry County shooting, suspect sought

VIPER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 63-year-old woman is dead, anther man is injured and a suspect is on the run in a shooting Friday evening in Perry County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, troopers are looking for 49-year-old Chester Adams, of Viper, on murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting death of Nancy Smith, of Viper, and the wounding of Timothy Bailey, of Booneville.

The KSP said that just before 7 p.m. Friday, Perry County 911 received a shooting call on Slick Ford Road in the Viper Community of Perry County. Upon the request of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, KSP troopers and detectives responded.

They located two victims. Bailey, was airlifted from the scene to be treated. Smith was pronounced dead by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators determined Adams shot the two and fled, according to the KSP. A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of KSP Aircraft, but units were unable to locate Adams.

Adams is described to be a white male, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the KSP said.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Adams is asked to call Kentucky State Police, Post 13, at 606-435-6069.

This incident remains under investigation by Detective Brandon Thomas.