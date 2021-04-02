Madison County inmate walks off from state prison

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Paul Isaacs, an inmate at Roederer Correctional Complex in LaGrange, Ky., walked away from the minimum-security unit of the prison early Friday morning.

Isaacs was serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree burglary out of Madison Co.

He is 38 years old, 5 feet 8 inches, 177 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He would have been eligible for parole in February 2022.

Anyone with information concerning Isaacs is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6363 or the Oldham County Police at 502-222-0111.