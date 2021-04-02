‘Golden Alert’ issued in Lexington for woman with dementia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert was issued late Friday night by Lexington Police for a 70-year old woman with dementia.
Police say Shirley Kimelton was last seen Friday, April 2, 2021, around 9:00 p.m.
Investigators say she was picking up her husband at St. Joseph East Hospital on North Eagle Creek at the time of her disappearance.
She is approximately 5’4″ with a slender build. She has gray shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and a gray coat, according to police.
She was driving a silver 2006 Dodge Charger with Kentucky license plate 014-JCB, according to investigators.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.