Bluegrass, other community colleges plan in-person return in fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Faculty and staff at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) are looking forward to welcoming more students back on campus for the fall 2021 semester.

Classes will be offered in-person, hybrid and online to accommodate the needs of all students.

“As we worked through the challenges presented by the pandemic, we explored ways we could more effectively and efficiently serve students,” said Dr. Koffi Akakpo, BCTC president. “The fall semester offers a new beginning and the opportunity to welcome students back to campus as we implement student service improvements we learned from working remotely.”

BCTC will continue #HealthyAtBCTC practices including sanitizing, handwashing, social distancing and all other CDC protocols for lab equipment and all common areas.

“We have learned from the pandemic that we must be flexible, things can change,” Dr. Akakpo said. “Therefore, we will continue to follow federal, state and local guidelines as we provide the mode of instruction with which students feel most comfortable.”

Fall classes begin Aug. 16.

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) has seven campuses within a 30-minute drive of 95% of Central Kentuckians. The college enrolls more than 14,000 students annually and provides training for business partners to more than 2,000 employees.