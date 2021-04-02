Blue Grass gets $14.5 million for improvements

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Blue Grass Airport is getting $14.5 million in federal funds for runway improvements and to offset costs related to promoting health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds include:

- Advertisement -

$10,500,000 from the Airport Improvement Program for runway rehabilitation. Senator McConnell’s office contacted FAA to accelerate approval of the grant funding so LEX can quickly begin construction.

$4,040,620 from the December bipartisan COVID rescue legislation for sanitization and to support third-party vendors at the airport.

“Central Kentucky is ready to roar back following the COVID pandemic, and Blue Grass Airport can lead the recovery. I was proud to help deliver the resources to start a new chapter of quality and service in Lexington,” said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. “Kentuckians working at our airports have faced a particularly challenging year. I applaud Eric Frankl and his leadership team for supporting LEX airport’s employees and taking this opportunity to reinvest in their future.”

“Blue Grass Airport is a major resource to the Sixth District and our Commonwealth,” added Republic 6th District U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. “This funding is the result of an actual bipartisan effort when it comes to infrastructure, and as we begin to return to normal, this grant will ensure that Blue Grass Airport can continue to provide safe and exceptional travel services in our community for years to come.”

“As a result of this grant, the rehabilitation and safety enhancements being made to our primary runway will benefit private aircraft operators in central Kentucky as well as the commercial airlines and the thousands of passengers they serve for years to come,” said Blue Grass Airport Executive Director Eric Frankl.

Kentucky airports have so far received a total of $29,035,601 from the December COVID-19 relief bill.