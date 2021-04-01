State Fair Board quickly updates following veto override

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Just days after the Legislature approved House Bill 518 and overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of changes to how the state board is appointed, the Kentucky State Fair Board updated its membership in a special meeting Thursday.

Updates include:

Dr. Mark E. Lynn, chairman, Louisville

H. David Wallace, vice-chair, Verona

Rep. Richard Heath, ex officio, Mayfield

Sen. Paul Hornback, ex officio, Shelbyville

“I’m humbled and excited to renew my commitment and serve the Commonwealth the best way I know how. It’s time to focus all our efforts to restore the economic activity in Louisville and Kentucky Venues is a key player in this initiative.” said Dr. Mark Lynn, chairman of the Kentucky State Fair Board.

Lynn previously served as chairman of the Kentucky State Fair Board from 2013-2020 and brings experience and an understanding of Kentucky Venue’s operations to the role.

Wallace served on the Kentucky State Fair Board from 2016-2020. Rep Richard Heath and Sen. Paul Hornback are filling new ex officio roles established by House Bill 518, representing the offices of the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate.

“The Kentucky State Fair Board is an incredible group of diverse individuals that are critical to the success of our operations at Kentucky Venues. With the support of 21 representatives from around Kentucky, we are confident that community and industry input is being brought forward to benefit the mission of our agency.” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.

Beshear had veto the Legislature’s efforts to take appointing authority away from the governor, saying it was only a power play by lawmakers who wanted to flex their political muscle. The move gave appointment authority to the agriculture commissioner, who currently is Republican Dr. Ryan Quarles.

Beshear said the decision broke decades of commission and when a Republican is in the governor’s mansion, the Legislature will only change the law back.

“With regard to House Bill 518, I simply wish to state that I sincerely value the role the Kentucky State Fair Board plays in governing Kentucky Venues and its properties, which include the Kentucky Expo Center,” Quarles said at the time of the veto override. “I pledge to keep Kentucky’s agricultural history in mind when making appointments to the Fair Board. I also think the addition of the Speaker of the House and the Senate President to the Fair Board will ensure that the Board has a vision consistent with the will of the people across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

The Kentucky State Fair Board is the governing body of Kentucky Venues. With members representing agriculture, business, tourism and education. The board was first created in 1938 to oversee the Kentucky State Fair but now advises Kentucky Venues on its produced events and operations at the Kentucky Exposition Center and Kentucky International Convention Center. For more information, visit www.kyvenues.com.